Najib discharges new lawyers (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: In another twist of event, the second day of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s appeal hearing today was told that the former prime minister had discharged his solicitors, Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners (ZIST), from representing him.

The matter was conveyed by Najib’s lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik when the hearing started before a five-member bench of Federal Court led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

“Proceed,” said Justice Tengku Maimun after Hisyam told the panel on the matter, following which ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram subsequently began with his submissions.

On July 26, the Pekan MP appointed ZIST to represent him in his final appeal against his conviction and sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds after discharging Messrs Shafee & Co. with immediate effect.

He also appointed Hisyam, from Messrs Hisyam Teh, as his lead counsel, replacing Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah

Yesterday, the court dismissed Hisyam’s application to recuse himself from representing Najib and ordered the prosecution to submit. - Bernama