Najib dismisses talk of pardon if BN wins GE15 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has denied allegations that he will be freed immediately via a royal pardon if Barisan Nasional wins the 15th General Election (GE15).

In a press statement issued by Shafee & Co today, the law firm said that its client (Najib) had expressed his deep disappointment that his name was still being used as baseless political propaganda despite his imprisonment - that if the political party wins, he will be freed immediately via a pardon.

“Our client wishes to categorically deny these allegations. Our client has consistently maintained since the commencement of his trials in 2018 that he wishes to get acquitted through the judicial process of the courts because not only does he want to secure his liberty but also his legacy and integrity.

“He is confident that his best chance of being released from prison is via the upcoming review application filed pursuant to Rule 137 of the Rules of the Federal Court 1995.

“Najib’s application for review is primarily on the basis that the process and decisions made by the Federal Court at his appeal, amounts to a deprivation of his constitutional rights to a fair hearing as his counsel was not provided the opportunity to sufficiently prepare himself for the appeal resulting in no submissions or arguments heard in his defence - essentially leaving our client without an effective voice in court,” said the firm.

According to the firm, if the application for review is in Najib’s favour, the former premier shall seek a re-trial under a fair and just process to prove his innocence where he will be at liberty to present his case inclusive of the application to introduce facts and information that was previously not made available to the defence at trial.

Najib, 69, is currently serving his 12 years jail sentence in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court had on Aug 23 upheld the conviction and 12 years jail term and a fine of RM210 million against him who was found guilty of misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. - Bernama