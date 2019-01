CAMERON HIGHLANDS: As a Pahang local, former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is obliged to meet the people during the Cameron Highlands by-election campaign, according to former party vice-president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein (pix).

He said Najib was duty bound to carry out this duty despite the ongoing court cases against him.

Hishamuddin said despite all the problems faced by the former Umno leader, he remains highly regarded by the people of Pahang.

The Sembrong MP pointed out that Najib was also once the Pahang mentri besar, therefore there should not be an issue of him campaigning in Cameron Highlands

“Najib has to be here because he is from Pahang. If there was a by-election in Johor, I will definitely not ignore it,“ Hishamuddin added.

The former defence minister was participating in campaign activities in the Cameron Highlands by-election, while Najib is expected on Thursday for a three-day campaign programme.

He urged army veterans to vote for Barisan Nasional’s candidate Ramli Mohd Nor as a message to the federal government.

Hishamuddin said that since PH took over the Defence Ministry very little has been heard about in terms of veterans’ welfare.

“Health, children’s education, housing ... if the federal government wants to get rid of policies from my time, then it must be replaced with something that is better.

“The Cameron Highlands by-election is a golden opportunity for the veterans to bring their voice to Parliament,“ he said.