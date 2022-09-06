Najib files for review of federal court’s judgment

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak applied for a review of the Federal Court’s decision to uphold his conviction and sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds today.

Lawyer Rahmat Hazlan from Messrs Shafee & Co confirmed that the legal firm had filed the review on behalf of Najib, 69, which named the public prosecutor as the respondent.

Besides seeking a review of the court’s decision on Aug 23 rejecting his appeal and confirming his conviction and sentence of 12 years and an RM210 million fine, the Pekan MP is asking that the court’s decision to dismiss his application to recuse Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, along with its decision on Aug 16 in dismissing his application to adduce additional information and the disqualification of Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali in the High Court trial, be set aside.

Najib, who is currently serving his sentence in Kajang Prison, also sought a stay of execution of his conviction and sentence pending the hearing of his review application.

The Federal Court, led by Tengku Maimun, had dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib’s previous attempt to overturn the ruling failed when the Court of Appeals upheld the High Court’s decision on Dec 8, 2021. - Bernama