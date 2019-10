KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) spent almost two hours at Bukit Aman Police Headquarters to record his statement regarding alleged defamatory remarks he posted on the “Nga Kor Ming Super Fans” account on Facebook.

He was seen alighting from a vehicle and entering Bukit Aman at 11am.

Najib later told reporters that he had given his full cooperation to the police for them to carry out their investigations into the case.

“I leave it up to the police to evaluate and make any further decisions. Among the questions they asked was over the motive in uploading the post,” he said.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Prosecution and Legal Division, principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, confirmed that police had recorded Najib’s statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming was earlier reported to have called on police to investigate the ‘Najib Razak’ facebook account that had made damaging remarks against him on Sept 30.

Najib had shared on Facebook urging the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to take action against Nga in connection with an alleged insult he made against Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, which was posted on Facebook.

On Sept 29, the posting appeared on the Facebook account ‘’Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page’’ which allegedly asked the Chinese to protest against the Sultan of Selangor over the decision not to allow the use of bilingual street signs in Selangor.

Nga, however, denied that neither he nor the DAP were involved in uploading the post, asserting that it was a fake account that supposedly represented him and the party. — Bernama