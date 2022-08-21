Najib: ‘Good deeds feel worthless’

PETALING JAYA: “Sometimes we feel our efforts and the good deeds we do are worthless,“ said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak who is in the midst of his final appeal to quash his conviction and sentence in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case.

“By slander and persecution. By hope that ends in failure. By sincerity rewarded with treachery. Sometimes, we feel like we are... alone,” said the Pekan MP.

Four days ago, the Federal Court’s five-person bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat unanimously dismissed Najib’s application to adduce fresh evidence to nullify the entire SRC criminal trial that led to his guilty verdict.

Tengku Maimun said the alleged evidence was found to be irrelevant and failed to show that SRC trial judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had a conflict of interest in convicting Najib.