PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court found former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak guilty today of all seven criminal charges related to funds from 1MDB-linked company SRC International.

Najib, who was also the former finance minister, was convicted on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money-laundering and one count of abuse of power.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after taking more than an hour to read the judgment.

The case concerning SRC International case is one of five trials Najib is facing after the 14th general election in 2018.