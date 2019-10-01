Najib had ‘interest’ in RM18b JV of 1MDB, Aabar: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) had ‘interest’ in the RM18 billion joint venture (JV) agreement signed between 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the subsidiary of International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), Aabar Investment PJS (Aabar).

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said Najib’s presence at the signing of the bilateral agreement on Mar 12, 2013, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya, clearly indicated that the former prime minister had an ‘interest’ and the joint venture was Najib’s “baby”.

“Datuk Seri Najib’s action was according to the plans of the fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, as all the planning until the successful signing of the joint venture agreement was organised and planned by him (Jho Low).

“This based on information on ‘action plan’ and Jho Low’s discussions with me and Jasmine Loo (1MDB’s lawyer) in making the event a success,” said the ninth prosecution witness, who was reading from his 270-page witness statement in the 16th day of Najib’s trial involving 1MDB funds.

Shahrol, while referring at the document titled “1MDB Media Release - RM18 billion Strategic Partnership for Growth”, also said that the agreement was signed by 1MDB chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamarudin and Aabar chairman Khadem Al Qubaisi.

“The signing ceremony was witnessed by Datuk Seri Najib and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi who was also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan, held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Putrajaya and handled by officials, led by Datuk Azlin Alias (Najib’s principal private secretary).

“I confirm this was Datuk Seri Najib’s major mandate to ensure that the joint venture between Abu Dhabi and Malaysia was signed via the 1MDB and Aabar Investment PJS,” he said during examination-in-chief by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

The witness also said that the agreement was a major event between 1MDB and Aabar as it was a “G to G deal” and involved strategic cooperation between the two countries.

“Datuk Seri Najib’s active involvement in this matter, as well as his directives and mandate, have convinced me to carry out this venture as all the plans were through Jho Low, an important person that Datuk Seri Najib has put in place, to outline his strategies including the joint venture.

“Datuk Seri Najib’s action was in line with Jho Low’s plan and followed the pattern of cooperation that he (Najib) has determined,” he said.

The prosecution’s key witness also said it was Jho Low’s idea and plan after an in-depth discussion with Najib, the “ultimate power” in 1MDB, based on Jho Low’s feedback and planning through his private emails.

It was clear that it needed to be hastened to ensure the presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi as a witness during the signing of the agreement as it was politically important in view of the upcoming 13th General Election (GE13), said the witness, adding that Jho Low himself said that the joint venture would affect the GE13.

Najib, 66, faces four counts of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount of money.

The Pekan MP was charged with four counts of corruption at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad Branch, Jalan Chulan, Bukit Ceylon, here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014 while all the money laundering offences were alleged to have been committed between Mar 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013, at the same place.

The hearing is before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah. — Bernama