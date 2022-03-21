Najib has clarified statement made on 1MDB repayment: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (Pekan-BN) had already clarified the statement he made on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) in the Dewan Rakyat earlier this month, Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said today.

Azhar Azizan said he received the explanation at 10 am last Tuesday.

“I went over the explanation and it was quite thick (lengthy). I sat down with Yang Berhormat Damansara (Tony Pua) and have given him some time to respond to it,” he added.

He said this when responding to a query by RSN Rayer (Jelutong-DAP) on Najib’s explanation on the repayment of 1MDB that was supposed to have been given two weeks ago.

Azhar Azizan said he will make a decision once he receives comprehensive feedback as the matter was complicated due to it being very detailed and specific.

“The details I will have to look into whether what was said was confusing or not,” he added.

Earlier this month, Pua (Damansara-PH) has submitted a motion to refer Najib to the Rights and Privileges Committee for trying to mislead the members of the Dewan Rakyat with his speech on 1MDB.

Azhar Azizan said an explanation had also been given by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz as requested.

“I will give all copies to Yang Berhormat Pekan and Yang Berhormat Damansara so that they know what is being said, and once I have Yang Berhormat Damansara’s response, I will make a decision,” he said. — Bernama