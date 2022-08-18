Najib has destroyed Umno by instilling corrupt practices: Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has ruled out working with Umno, calling it a corrupted party, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has managed to destroy Umno by instilling corrupt practices from top to bottom.

The former prime minister was responding to the question of whether he or his coalition would consider working with Umno in the upcoming elections if the party managed to steer itself away from its leaders, who were currently undergoing court trials.