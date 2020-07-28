Najib hopes appeal will be heard immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak hopes that his appeal in the Court of Appeal will be heard immediately to clear his name.

“Since this case is in the process of being advanced to the appeal stage, I will not say more but this fight will continue. At the Court of Appeal stage, we will be able to argue in more detail,” he told reporters at the lobby of the High Court Complex today.

The High Court today sentenced Najib to a total of 72 years in jail and fined him RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven cases of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

However, he will only serve 12 years in jail after the court ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said although it would be a bigger challenge at the appeal stage, they still believed they have a strong case.

Ad hoc deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram, meanwhile, said the prosecution was satisfied that justice was served in this case.

“The outcome is actually a victory for justice,” he said.

Sithambaram said he would also remain as the DPP on behalf of the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Najib’s appeal in the Court of Appeal as well as until the case is completed at the Federal Court. - Bernama