Najib hospitalised, 1MDB hearing postponed

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has been hospitalised, his lawyer told the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

As a result, the former prime minister’s RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial this morning before the Kuala Lumpur High Court has been vacated.

“Datuk Seri Najib has been taken ill, he is currently warded in the General Hospital Kuala Lumpur,“ Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, Malay Mail reports.

The lawyer added that his client would not be able to attend court today and maybe tomorrow.

“Because there are issues with his health, because he seems to have exhibited fluctuating blood pressure, so the cause for it has not been detected, so they are doing their very best,“ Shafee said.

The judge reportedly instructed the prosecution and defence to return to court tomorrow afternoon to reassess the situation.