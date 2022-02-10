Najib: I don’t have RM1.7bil to pay IRB

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has dismissed claims that he has assets worth RM2.6 billion.

The Pekan MP was commenting on the injunction obtained by 1Malaysia Develoment Bhd (1MDB) and one of its subsidiaries to freeze his assets after they filed a suit to recover US$681 million from him.

“I don’t even have RM1.7 billion to pay the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). They (1MDB) think I can pay RM2.6 billion?”, he said in his latest Facebook posting.

According to the injunction order, Najib must make written disclosures to 1MDB of assets parked locally or abroad under his name or others.

He also questioned the timing of such an allegation which is ahead of the Johor state elections.