Najib: ‘I’m calm and in good health’

PETALING JAYA: After spending six nights in prison, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today shared his well-being via a Facebook post.

The former prime minister wrote that he is healthy, well, and calm at the moment, since many were asking how he was doing – as told by his daughter.

Najib said he was allowed to meet his lawyer and family members within the permitted time to discuss about court matters.

He added that he spent most of his time writing down his thoughts to give to his lawyer or family to be shared with the public as this is the only way to get the message across.

Najib will be brought out to attend his trial over the alleged tampering of the 1MDB audit report on September 2.