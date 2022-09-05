Najib in court for 1MDB trial despite reports of hospitalisation

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is present in court today for his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial despite earlier reports of him being admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital following some unknown health conditions, The Malaysian Insight reports.

He has been incarcerated in Kajang Prison since August 23 after failing in his final appeal at the Federal Court over his 12-year jail sentence in the SRC International case.

Yesterday, it was reported that Najib had to be taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up.