Najib in jail: Politicians share various reactions

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision of the Federal Court to uphold the conviction and sentence of 12 years in jail as well as RM210 million fine on Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for misappropriating the funds of SRC International Sdn Bhd amounting to RM42 million, received various reactions from leaders.

Among them, were those who described the decision as proof that the judiciary of the country is independent of the influence of political power while some expressed sympathy for the former prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision of the Federal Court today proved the country’s judiciary system is independent and could ensure justice, and the decision has restored the tarnished dignity of the country.

“The independence of the judiciary is what I defended when I was the Prime Minister. Even though there were political pressures on me to interfere in certain cases, I was firm in rejecting them even though I was forced to resign for defending the principle.

“I hope the independence of our judiciary would continue to be protected without attempts to interfere or face political pressure from any quarters so that justice could be upheld...for without an independent judiciary, the system of democracy of the country would fail to function and Malaysia would become authoritarian, corrupted and bankrupt of moral, he said in his Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is of the view that the decision against Najib was an aspiration of the people who want to ensure the judiciary of the country is independent and clean from the detriments of corruption.

“This proves the people have the power, the people made the decision in 2018 to ensure the judiciary is independent and the nation is free from corruption.

“The people’s decision enabled professional prosecution and firmness as well as a bold judiciary in making decisions based on facts and punished not according to the instruction of the politicians in power,” he said in a video post on Facebook.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook described today’s decision as a warning to all politicians not to be involved in the abuse of power apart from adding that it is a victory for the country’s democratic system.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan hoped Najib and his family would continue to persevere following the decision of the Federal Court to uphold Najib’s conviction and assume the case would continue to get comments from various parties.

“He is the son of a Prime Minister, but he appointed me, a son of a rubber tapper as a Deputy Minister before this, and I will not forget it. This case will continue to receive comments and the people are also giving their opinions,” he said on Facebook.

UMNO vice president, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the deeds and service of Najib to UMNO and the country before this cannot be denied and he expressed his sympathy to the former prime minister and all his family members following the decision today.

“Justice hurried is justice buried, this is a phrase we appreciate together in this situation,” he said. – Bernama