Najib is doing good: Rosmah

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is doing alright, says Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

The former prime minister’s wife also thanked Najib’s supporters who had continued to show support to her husband.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court upheld the High Court’s conviction and sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

He resumed his 1MDB trial at the High Court here, making his first public appearance since he was jailed.

Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.