Najib is stable, was in HKL for stomach-related illness: Lawyer

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was taken to HKL for a check-up yesterday after complaining of a stomach discomfort, his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said today.

Shafee said that Najib was examined at the hospital but was not admitted overnight, The Malaysian Insight reports.

He also revealed that Najib was sent back to Kajang Prison after medical examinations.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa, who’s better known as Yana, said that her father is “highly prone” to stomach ulcers that flare up under stress or an episode of gastritis.

According to Yana, her father is the type of person who would not complain or seek help from others when he’s unwell, fearing it would inconvenience others.