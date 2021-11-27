Najib lodges police report on alleged concealment of 1MDB, SRC evidence

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) today lodged a police report calling for an investigation to find out if there was any concealment of material evidence regarding money transactions related to his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International cases.

He claimed that several parties including some key individuals during the time of the Pakatan Harapan government then were involved and was leaving it to the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into these matters.

“Most Malaysians were shocked with the confirmation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last week that a balance of RM65 million of funds reportedly linked to Jho Low and 1MDB in bank accounts linked to the immediate family of a former central bank BNM governor was returned to Malaysia by the Singapore authorities,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi police station here.

He further claimed that former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ revelation two days ago that the latter was aware of such transactions during his time in office, as well as the answer in parliament last Monday by de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar that police had known about this since at least 2019 under the previous Pakatan Harapan government left him disappointed.

Najib said such information was material to his defence in court in the SRC and 1MDB cases.

“I was also made aware that another key prosecution witness in my SRC case had similarly received more than RM85 million of funds directly linked to 1MDB and again me and my legal team were not told about this despite the individuals playing key roles in the SRC case,” he claimed.

Najib was convicted in the SRC case but has appealed while the 1MDB case is ongoing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. The Court of Appeal has set Dec 8 for its decision in the SRC case.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report, saying an investigation will be conducted. — Bernama