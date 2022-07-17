Najib mocks Anwar’s petrol price pledge

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has slammed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his “populist” pledges at the PKR’s congress today.

“Our petrol prices are among the 10 cheapest in the world.

“When he wins, maybe our petrol prices will be cheaper than in Venezuela, maybe,“ he said in a Facebook post.

According to Malaysiakini, Venezuela has the cheapest petrol prices in the world. However, it has also suffered from what economists say is the world’s worst economic collapse over the past decade.

Earlier today, Anwar had promised to reduce the price of petrol in the country if given a chance to lead the Federal government.

Anwar claimed that the current government could not address the issue of fuel prices because those in power were busy working to save their political careers.

This, he added, was contrary to Harapan as they focus on saving the rakyat.