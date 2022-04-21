Najib never put KPMG on pressure to sign off on 2013 1MDB financial statement: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today contended that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) had never put pressure on KPMG Malaysia to sign off on the 2013 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial statement during a meeting between the audit firm and 1MDB at the former premier’s residence in Langgak Duta on Dec 15, 2013.

The veteran lawyer said this when referring to the witness statement of KPMG’s managing partner Datuk Johan Idris, 56.

Muhammad Shafee: In your witness statement you said that Najib wishes the 1MDB accounts to be signed off by KPMG before or on Dec 31, 2013. Did he put pressure on anyone? Did he say if you do not close the account by Dec 3, you will be sacked? Did he say this to you?

Johan: He did say that he would like to see the accounts close.

To this, Muhammad Shafee said “He (Najib) was the shareholder. He was responsible for that...would not a shareholder want to see his company accounts that are long overdue closed by Dec 31 as requested by the board? Until the end, he didn’t put pressure on anyone?”

However, Johan did not answer whether Najib had put anyone under pressure or not.

Earlier, former 1MDB chief financial officer (CFO) Azmi Tahir, 48, testified that the fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low was the “hidden hand” in 1MDB as the management took instructions from Jho Low over the company’s matters.

Muhammad Shafee queried Azmi if he had ever checked with 1MDB’s board of directors whether the 1MDB management can act on Jho Low’s instructions.

Azmi said Tan Sri Ismee Ismail (the former director of 1MDB) told him that, in all companies, there were hidden hands, and in 1MDB, it was Jho Low.

Muhammad Shafee then asked Azmi whether he, Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman (former 1MDB chief executive officer) and Vincent Koh (former 1MDB investment officer) had gone to watch a 2014 Brazil World Cup semi-final game with Jho Low via a private jet.

Muhammad Shafee: You were travelling in Jho Low’s private jet?

Azmi: I disagree.

The lawyer then asked Azmi to produce his passport so the defence could verify if he had travelled to Brazil.

“If I had my passport with me, I would show it,” Azmi replied.

Muhammad Shafee, who was irked by Azmi’s response, asked why he was hesitant to disclose his whereabouts.

“I had travelled on a private jet but that trip did not involve Jho Low. My friend had asked me to come to Singapore,” said Azmi.

Muhammad Shafee then asked who his friend was but Azmi refused to disclose the name.

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then reminded Azmi that he needed to answer Muhammad Shafee’s question.

“If you refuse to answer, you need to state your reasons,” said the judge.

Azmi replied: “I don’t want the name to come out in the news. This case is already high profile.”

The lawyer then said he would pursue the passport matter when Azmi takes the stand again after the Hari Raya holidays.

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on May 9. — Bernama