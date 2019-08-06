Najib never sued AmBank for wrongful utilisation of funds: Former banker

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has never filed a civil suit against AmBank for wrongful utilisation of funds in his three accounts, the High Court here today heard.

The bank’s former relationship manager, Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, said this during cross-examination by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram on the 49th day of Najib’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Sithambaram: When the accounts were closed, was there any lawsuit filed against the bank for wrongful utilisation of funds in the accounts?

Yu: None.

Sithambaram: These accounts involved large sums of money. Has there been at any time any query from Najib on the conduct of the accounts?

Yu: No, there were never any query or complaint made.

Sithambaram: To the best of your knowledge, was there any allegation of cheques issued from Najib’s accounts not issued by him?

Yu: No.

The witness added that there was no query from Najib on the source of the funds deposited into the accounts as he kept issuing cheques.

Sithambaram: Actually, I want to know what was your business to take Jho Low’s instructions or cheques to ensure Najib’s cheques did not bounce?

Yu: At that time, the accounts were that of the prime minister of Malaysia. For a prime minister to have his cheque declined, I think would be an embarrassment. That was what was in my mind at that time.

Earlier, during cross-examination by Najib’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh, the witness denied that she was covering up for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Harvinderjit: Are you trying to cover up for Jho Low?

Yu: No.

Harvinderjit: You have been in communication with him over the past few days?

Yu: No.

The witness also said she did not know whether or not Jho Low was a dishonest person.

Yu, who is currently jobless, said she took AmBank to the Industrial Court when the bank asked her to leave.

“I filed a complaint with the Industrial Court. There was a case mention,” she said.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama