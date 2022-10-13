Najib nomination: Pekan Umno needs to understand Federal Constitution - Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested that the Pekan Umno division in Pahang be provided with a copy of the Federal Constitution, Malaysiakini reports.

This comes after the division nominated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to be a candidate for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

“They need to understand (why the idea is not viable). And I suggest that one of Umno’s lawyers advise them,” Anwar reportedly said in jest.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Pekan Umno division submitted five names, including Najib’s, to contest the Pekan parliamentary seat in GE15.