Najib not prepared to testify in Shahrir’s trial today

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court here today that he was not prepared to testify in the trial of Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad, who is facing charges of failing to declare RM1 million allegedly received from him, without the presence of his lawyer.

Najib, 69, who is the prosecution’s 23rd witness, said his lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, could not be in court today as he was out of town.

“I request to testify on Jan 5 and at that time my lawyer (Muhammad Shafee) will be present because it is important for my lawyer to be with me,“ said Najib, who was clad in a blue suit.

Deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi requested the court to consider the matter.

Lawyer Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, representing Shahrir, did not object to it.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin then set Jan 5 for Najib to appear in court to testify in the case.

Following which, the trial continued with cross-examination of the 22nd prosecution witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Assistant Superintendent Nurzahidah Yacop by the defence.

Shahrir, 73, who is former Johor Bahru Member of Parliament, is facing a charge of money laundering by not stating his real income in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, on the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities, which he received from Najib.

He was charged with committing the offence at IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014.

The charge, under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, provides imprisonment for up to five years imprisonment or a fine of RM5 million or both, if convicted. - Bernama