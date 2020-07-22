Najib ordered to pay IRB RM1.69b in unpaid taxes

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has to pay the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) RM1.69 billion in unpaid taxes for the period of 2011 to 2017.

This was after High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache today allowed the IRB’s application for a summary judgment to be entered against Najib, 67.

A summary judgment is where a court decides a case through arguments without hearing the testimony of witnesses in a trial.

Justice Ahmad held that when a notice of tax assessment from the IRB, which requires payment to be made to the board, is served to taxpayers, they have to pay the amount sought, and this includes Najib as well, as everyone is equal before the law.

He also said Najib has to pay the amount claimed by the IRB as a “debt” to the government.

Citing a Federal Court judgment, the judge said the provision as expressed by the Federal Court - “pay first talk later” - although harsh, is an intentional provision of Legislature because of the high incidence of tax evasions in this country.

However, Najib can still appeal the amount to the Special Commissioner of Income Tax (SCIT), Justice Ahmad said.

On June 25, last year, the government through the IRB filed the suit against the Pekan MP, seeking him to pay RM1.69 billion in unpaid taxes with interest at five per cent a year from the date of judgment, as well as costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

On July 6, this year, High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim granted IRB’s request for a summary judgment in its suit against Najib’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin, seeking him to pay RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017.

— Bernama