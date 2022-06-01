Najib: Punish PN for ‘lies’, PH for incompetent ministers

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak urged voters to punish both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next general election for their alleged lies when in power and for appointing incompetent ministers, Malaysiakini reports.

“Harapan ministers were mostly cap ayam (incompetent) ministers,” the Pekan MP reportedly said in his speech at the coalition’s 48th convention in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

Najib also criticised certain appointments under PH, which included Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as attorney-general and PKR central leadership council member Latheefa Koya as MACC chief commissioner.

Meanwhile, Malay Mail reported that Najib has assured BN is now in a strong position to regain power.

“PKR had only one per cent of voters, Pejuang are rejects, and PAS and DAP are seeing a decline in support.

“So, the people want someone who is solid at the base, and still strong and united like Umno, so, make sure at GE15, you go out and punish PH for their failures,” he reportedly said.