Najib received RM60.6m from ‘Prince Faisal’: BNM analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: An analyst from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) told the High Court here today that the personal account belonging to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak received over RM60.6 million via two transactions in February and June 2011.

Adam Ariff Mohd Roslan, 29, said, according to his analysis, the former premier received RM60,629,839.43 or over RM60.6 million from Prince Faisal Bin Turkey Bin Bandar Alsaud on Feb 23, 2011 and June 13 the same year, respectively.

The 47th prosecution witness said this when verifying the money trail report at Najib’s trial involving the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds.

He also said, the ordering customer’s (Prince Faisal Bin Turkey Bin Bandar Alsaud) bank account number was the same Riyad bank account number that Good Star Ltd sent funds to earlier.

Good Star Ltd, is a company owned by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

“The Riyad bank account transferred funds to Najib’s account within one to three business days after Good Star Ltd sent funds to the Riyad bank account.

“Based on the proximity between the dates that Good Star Ltd sent the funds to the Riyad bank account and the dates the Riyad bank account sent funds to Najib’s account, as well as the proximity of the value of funds sent to the Riyad bank account and the value of funds it transferred to Najib’s account, it is reasonably believed that the Riyad bank account was used as a pass through account to transfer monies from Good Star Ltd originated from the subject matter,” said Adam Ariff.

Earlier, Adam Ariff testified that in the span of three years (from 2009 to 2011), Good Star Ltd had received over US$810 million from 1MDB.

“Examination of Good Star’s bank statement for account no. 11116073, which includes the US$ current account no. 11116073.2000 and CHF (Swiss franc) current account no. 11116073.2007, confirms the receipt of the funds from 1MDB and Petrosaudi International Ltd (PSI) director Tarek Obaid,” he said.

The witness added 1MDB had transferred US$700,000,000 and US$110,000,000 into the RBS Coutts account belonging to Good Star.

“Prior to the US$700 million from 1MDB, the balance in the Good Star account was zero,” he said.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama