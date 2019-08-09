Najib reminded to seek lawyer’s advice before posting on FB

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was reminded by the High Court here today to seek his lawyer’s advice before posting or sharing any court testimony on his Facebook page.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the posting of testimony or evidence of a witness in a legal proceeding, especially by the accused himself, could lead to a contempt of court.

“In the future, anyone who wishes to make such a posting would need to get the advice of their legal counsels before taking action. Some postings may be fine, but sometimes things may run foul,” the judge said.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram told the court that the prosecution had withdrawn its notice compelling the former premier to apologise to the court over two Facebook postings he made relating to a prosecution witness’s testimony in his SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

The witness testified that two credits cards belonging to Najib had been charged RM3.3 million in a single day at Swiss luxury jeweller’s store De Grisogono in Italy on Aug 8, 2014.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah then said the defence would also withdraw its application to strike out the notice.

Najib, 66, is accused of three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse, and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International.

The trial continues on Tuesday. — Bernama