Najib, Rosmah allowed to inspect seized luxury goods after July 12

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were allowed to inspect items seized by the police from a premise belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal, from July 21 onwards.

Without setting a definite date, High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed the prosecution’s application to view the items after July 21 two days before Najib’s birthday.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin who confirmed the matter said that it is now up to the counsel for both parties, the police as well as Bank Negara Malaysia to hash out a date for the couple to inspect the valuable items excluding the jewellery.

“The inspections on the jewellery will be carried out once the Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SA arrive. But, we can’t confirm when the jeweller will come as our border is currently closed,” she told reporters after the proceedings.

On March 11, Rosmah obtained permission to conduct physical inspections on assets allegedly linked to the 1MDB fund scandal that were seized by the police, but she has yet to do so due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

On June 10, the court also allowed Najib’s application to inspect the items seized by the police including watches, bags and sunglasses after hearing arguments from his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Faten Hadni.

The prosecution had filed the application to forfeit the assets that were seized from premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Najib and Rosmah were the third party in the forfeiture application.

The seizure was made under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama