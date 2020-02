KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have turned up at the Malaysian Anti Corruption Academy (Maca) here to have their statements recorded over the audio recordings released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

They arrived at the building at about 3pm, according to sources.

On Jan 8, the MACC released the audio recording of a conversation allegedly involving leakage of information from the Attorney General’s Chambers to Najib when he was the prime minister and the recordings of several other phone conversations with regard to investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Besides Najib, the conversations allegedly involved Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad, a foreign dignitary, and several other individuals.