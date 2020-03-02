Najib’s 1MDB trial to resume next Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) on corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds will resume next Tuesday.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed March 10 for the hearing after Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram who leads the prosecution team informed the court that the prosecution would give way to Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

“The prosecution is requesting the (1MDB) trial to resume next Tuesday,” said Sri Ram.

Today is fixed for the 1MDB trial and at the same time, Najib’s corruption trial involving SRC is set to continue before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Najib’s counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the defence also applied for the 1MDB trial to resume next Tuesday as the SRC case has been fixed for the entire week from today until Thursday.

The court had, previously, set March 2-13, 19-20, 23-27 and 30-31; as well as April 1-30; and May 4-8, 11-22 inclusive of Fridays for the 1MDB case.

The court also fixed the entire month of June, July, August, September and October, including Fridays for the case.

The defence will continue to cross-examine prosecution key witness former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

The Pekan Member of Parliament was alleged to have committed the offences at the Jalan Raja Chulan branch of AmIslamic Bank Berhad at No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and is punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same law.

The former finance minister faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher if found guilty.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Najib was alleged to have committed the offences at the same bank between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013.

All the charges were made according to Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFA), which carries a maximum fine of RM5 million and a jail term of five years, or both on conviction. — Bernama