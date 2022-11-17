Najib’s 1MDB trial vacated as witnesses unavailable

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial today has been vacated after the High Court was informed that no prosecution witnesses will turn up to testify.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the prosecution had tried to call a few witnesses to come to court but to no avail due to short notice.

“My Lord, as I promised, I tried to call our witnesses. Two of them were overseas, while three others were unable to attend court due to various reasons.

“However, the 43rd prosecution witness, namely the chairman of The Edge Media Group Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong is available today. He is supposed to be cross-examined by defence lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, but Muhammad Shafee is on medical leave,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Rahmat Hazlan who was also acting for Najib, said that his boss (Muhammad Shafee) will conduct the cross-examination on Tong on Monday as he was on three-day medical leave after seeing a dentist.

“My Lord, only Muhammad Shafee can question Tong. His gums still hurt from the procedure, and he is still on MC,” said the lawyer.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then vacated today’s trial to Monday.

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. - Bernama