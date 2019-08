KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told that three bank accounts belonging to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak were poorly managed.

This was disclosed through a BBM chat log between former Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M) CEO Ung Su Ling and Joanna Yu Ging Ping, an AmBank former relationship manager, on Feb 9, 2014, read out by Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh.

Harvinderjit: Ung Su Ling’s message to you, “Ahh I can imagine la the conduct of the accounts is poor”. She was referring to how the 898, 906 and 880 accounts (Najib’s Ambank’s accounts) have been conducted. She understood how the accounts were being managed.

Yu: From her message, yes.

Harvinderjit: Ung Su Ling’s message to you, “How lah Joanna?” and you replied, “Still waiting for my boss to revert.”

Ung Su Ling said “I’m going to see our friend (fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low) to find a better way to manage this” and you replied, “no worries”.

This conversation took place in regard to money movement from SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds into Najib’s account ending with number 880 to ensure the cheque issued from the account would not bounce.

The 54th prosecution witness also agreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that there were numerous transfers made from SRC to Najib’s “880” account.

Harvinderjit: Between July 8 and 11, 2014, there were 30 (RM30 million) out, 30 in, 30 out, 30 in, 30 out, 30 in.

Yu: Yes

Harvinderjit: This appears as money market transactions.

Yu: Not sure

Harvinderjit: There were some elements of monetary profit.

Yu: But the amount was the same

Today marked the sixth day Yu was cross-examined by Harvinderjit and the 47th day of former prime minister Najib’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC funds.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving of SRC International funds.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Monday. — Bernama