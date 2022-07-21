Najib’s allegation against judge Mohd Nazlan is baseless: DPP

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC case claimed that the allegations by the former premier against the trial judge, Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, was a desperate attempt to nullify the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, in reply to Najib’s supporting affidavit in his application to obtain a declaration that the SRC trial was null and void and to request for a retrial, said the issue on the conflict of interest involving the judge, who previously held a position in Maybank Berhad, could have raised during the trial.

Instead, the former prime minister chose not to do so because the issue was invalid, he added.

Mohd Nazlan, who was High Court judge then and now a Court of Appeal judge, sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and fine of RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds.

Touching on Najib’s statement regarding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into Mohd Nazlan, Mohd Ashrof said that it was full of scandals aimed at defaming Mohd Nazlan’s reputation as a trial judge.

“Najib’s alleged personal knowledge of the MACC investigation is untrue because the MACC, as an independent enforcement agency, will not disclose confidential information regarding the ongoing investigation,“ he added.

Mohd Ashrof said there was no conflict of interest when Mohd Nazlan sat as the trial judge for the SRC case and that Najib, himself, had even said that there was no allegation of corruption against the judge.

He said the allegation on conflict of interest due to Mohd Nazlan’s capacity as the Chief Counsel and Company Secretary of the Maybank Group in the RM140 million loan to Puncak Perdana Sdn Bhd and RM4.17 billion to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) could not be proven.

“In any case, the allegation is irrelevant to the charges faced by the applicant (Najib) in this appeal. The real purpose (of the document regarding the alleged conflict of interest) was presented, which is a worthless document, is to discredit Mohd Nazlan,“ he said.

On Dec 8 last year, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal led by Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil dismissed the Pekan MP’s appeal which prompted him to take the matter to the Federal Court.

The Federal Court set 10 days from Aug 15 to hear Najib’s final appeal against the conviction and the prison sentence and fine imposed on him by the High Court. - Bernama