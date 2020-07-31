Najib’s conviction an important milestone for rule of law: IDEAS

PETALING JAYA: The conviction of former prime minister Datuk Ser Najib Razak in the SRC International case is a watershed moment in Malaysia’s battle against corruption, the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) said yesterday.

It sends a signal to the international community that transparency, accountability and rule of law remain the pillars of our democracy, it said in a statement.

“IDEAS welcomes Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s assurances that the government will always uphold the rule of law,” said Aira Azhari, who is IDEAS’ manager of the Democracy and Governance Unit.

“Regardless of the verdict, this strengthens the fundamental principle that everyone is equal before the law. The political implications of this judgement and speculation over what will happen next will dominate discussion, but the long-term success of Malaysia’s political system depends on an independent judiciary that upholds the rule of law – the independence of that process matters more than any judgement or the fate of any one politician.

“I understand that the defendant will proceed with an appeal process to the Court of Appeal, so the case is far from over. However, I am confident that the Malaysian justice system will handle all future legal proceedings fairly in accordance to the rule of law, which is a fundamental principle of our constitutional system.”