Najib’s daughter: Anwar was allowed to campaign from prison but not my father?

PETALING JAYA: Nooryana Najwa has questioned why Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was allowed to campaign from prison for his wife during the Permatang Pauh by-election in 2015, but her imprisoned father has been prohibited from issuing any statement on GE15.

“Why could Anwar do so but not Najib. Is it because his name is Najib?” former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s daughter asked in a posting on Instagram yesterday.

She also uploaded screenshots of news reports on the matter, where one reported that Anwar’s message was conveyed, through his lawyer then, Latheefa Koya, for the people to vote for PKR and its candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The second news report showed Prisons Department senior director (Prison Policy) Supri Hashim saying yesterday that Najib was prohibited from campaigning for the forthcoming general election.

Supri said inmates are not allowed to issue any statement for the purpose of campaigning in GE15, Bernama reports.