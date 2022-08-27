Najib’s daughter expected to deliver speech at today’s Umno meet

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s daughter is expected to deliver a speech at an Umno meet today, Sinar Daily reports.

An Umno insider said Nooryana Najwa will deliver a speech from her father.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on him for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

The former prime minister was also present at the court yesterday to attend his 1MDB trial proceedings before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

On Wednesday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had said Zahid was expected to deliver a speech on Saturday at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.