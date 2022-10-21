Najib’s daughter not contesting in Lembah Pantai

PETALING JAYA: Nooryana Najwa Najib, daughter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, is not contesting the Lembah Pantai seat in the upcoming general election.

Lembah Pantai Umno chief Ramlan Askolani said Nooryana’s presence at the Lembah Pantai Umno division meeting last week was in her capacity as a member of the division as well as to relay Najib’s message to strengthen the party, FMT reports.

However, he said, Nooryana may have a chance of becoming the division’s Puteri chief, replacing Maslina Harun, who is now over 35.