‘Najib’s imprisonment will give Umno sympathy votes’: Report

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s imprisonment will not diminish the social media influence of the former prime minister, experts said.

University of Tunku Abdul Rahman mass communications lecturer Liew Wui Chern said Najib still has a team to maintain his social media presence while he is behind bars.

“In terms of social media warfare, there is no impact on Barisan Nasional (BN) or Umno.

“Just because Najib is in jail doesn’t mean that they (BN or Umno) are disadvantaged. In fact, he can use this to garner sympathy votes and paint Pakatan Harapan (PH) in a bad light in the upcoming general election,” Liew told The Malaysian Insight.

He said PH may not have countermeasures to overcome the sympathy shown by the public towards Najib.

International Islamic University Malaysia political science assistant professor Lau Zhe Wei also agreed with Liew that Najib will remain popular.

“Najib’s imprisonment will give Umno sympathy votes,“ he said.