KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, today submitted to the High Court several additional documents on banking transactions amounting to RM94.7 million involving SRC International Sdn Bhd and Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali then accepted the documents as defence exhibits.

Harvinderjit submitted the documents containing detailed transactions received by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Search Officer Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar, 41, from Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi.

He said the documents were handed over by Uma Devi when Azizul Adzani held a raid involving investigation into BNM’s investment obligations on July 6, 2015.

However, Azizul Adzani, now BNM manager, replied “Can’t remember” when questioned whether the detailed transaction in the additional documents were similar to what he had recorded on the search list during the raid.

Harvinderjit: On Dec 24, 2014, there was money transaction of RM40 million that was likely to be withdrawn from the SRC and deposited into Gandingan Mentari account.

Azizul Adzani: Can’t remember.

Harvinderjit: There was money transaction of RM5 million on Feb 5, 2015, which was likely to be withdrawn from the SRC and deposited into Gandingan Mentari account.

Azizul Adzani: Can’t remember.

Harvinderjit: There was also a money transaction of RM39.7 million on Jan 9, 2015, likely to be withdrawn from the SRC and deposited into Gandingan Mentari account and another transaction of RM10 million on Feb 13 in the same year that was likely to have withdrawn by SRC and deposited into the same company.

Azizul Adzani: Can’t remember.

Meanwhile, Azizul informed the court that two bank accounts belonging to Najib were closed in August 2013.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of misuse and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The proceedings before Judge Mohd Nazlan is in progress. — Bernama