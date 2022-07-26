Najib’s new lawyers seek to postpone SRC appeal dates

PETALING JAYA: The new defence team appointed by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) to handle his final bid to overturn the SRC International conviction is now seeking an adjournment for the hearing of the appeal at the Federal Court, NST reports.

Law firm Zaid Ibrahim Suflan T. H. Liew & Partners (ZIST) reportedly said the adjournment was needed as a whole new team had taken over to conduct the appeal.

The firm’s senior partner Liew Teck Huat, in a letter to the deputy registrar of the Federal Court dated today, apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It was earlier reported that in a new twist to his SRC International case, Najib had resorted to replacing his longtime counsel Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, with Zaid’s firm to handle his final appeal at the Federal Court.