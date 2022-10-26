Najib’s pardon not up to govt, Umno: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government and Umno are consistent in not interfering in court matters involving any individuals in the country, including issues related to the royal pardon for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak raised by certain parties.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a pardon for someone who has been convicted in court is totally up to the judicial review and the Pardons Board.

“The pardon for Najib is not up to the government or Umno (to decide)...it depends on the judicial review and the decision of the Pardons Board chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he told reporters after opening the Angkasapuri Media City here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Umno vice-president said this in response to a political analyst’s viral tweet claiming that Najib would be given full pardon if Barisan Nasional (BN) succeeded in forming the new government after the 15th General Election (GE15). - Bernama