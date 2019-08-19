Najib’s review bid on lifting of order to stay trial postponed to Dec 4

PUTRAJAYA: The hearing of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s review application against the Federal Court’s decision to lift the stay of proceedings order to temporarily stall his SRC International Sdn Bhd trial, has been rescheduled to Dec 4.

Najib’s lawyer Syahirah Hanapiah said the hearing of the review was initially fixed on Sept 4 and was rescheduled to Dec 4.

She told reporters after attending a case management of the matter before Federal Court deputy registrar Azniza Mohd Ali in chambers, here today.

She said the defence team intends to proceed with the review application against the Federal Court’s decision as a matter of principle although the prosecution case in the SRC trial is nearing its end.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn appeared for the prosecution.

On March 27, this year, the Federal Court seven-man bench led by former Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum lifted the stay of proceedings order granted by the appellate court on Feb 11, this year, to Najib to temporarily stall the trial pending disposal of his appeals over his interlocutory matters.

Najib, 66, is facing seven charges of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money-laundering involving RM42 million of SRC international funds. His trial is ongoing before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

He was charged with committing the criminal breach of trust at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group building in Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur between Dec 24, 2014, and Dec 29, 2014, and for the money-laundering charges, he was alleged to have committed at the same place between Dec 26, 2014, and Feb 10, 2015.

For the charge of using his position to commit bribery under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, Najib was accused of committing the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between Aug 17, 2011, and Feb 8, 2012. — Bernama