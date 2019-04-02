Najib’s review bid on lifting of order to stay trial to be heard Thursday

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has set this Thursday (April 4) to hear former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) application for review against the lifting of the order to stay his trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

When contacted, his counsel Harvinderjit Singh, confirmed the hearing date has been fixed for Thursday.

On the same day the Federal Court will also hear four other appeals, three by Najib and one by the prosecution.

Najib lost three of four appeals at the Court of Appeal regarding his request for additional documents, a gag order to prevent the media and public from discussing the merits of his case and on the Attorney-General’s move to withdraw his certificate to transfer seven charges from the sessions court to the High Court.

The Court of Appeal, on March 21, however, allowed Najib’s appeal to have the prosecution produce the appointment letter of ad hoc prosecutor Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah to the defence.

On March 27, this year, the a seven-man bench of the Federal Court led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum lifted the stay of the trial granted by the Court of Appeal to Najib pending disposal of his appeals over interlocutory matters.

His case was remitted back to the High Court in Kuala Lumpur before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who subsequently fixed tomorrow for trial.

The 66-year-old Pekan MP is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust and one charge of abusing his position over SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

He was also charged with three counts of money laundering involving the same amount of money. — Bernama