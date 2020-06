KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) on three money-laundering charges involving RM27 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds, which was supposed to begin today, has been vacated.

Lawyer Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, who was representing Najib, told reporters this after case management before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today.

She said the court had sent notices to the parties involved on May 13 informing them that the trail dates had been vacated.

“This is because the court is giving priority to other ongoing cases involving Datuk Seri Najib, including the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and audit report trials,” she added.

At today’s proceedings, which were also attended by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan, the court fixed July 27 this year for case management.

The court had earlier fixed 13 days between June 2 and 25 for the SRC hearing.

On Feb 3, 2019 Najib pleaded not guilty to the three charges of money laundering for allegedly receiving money totalling RM27 million, which are proceeds from unlawful activity, in three AmPrivate Banking accounts belonging to him.

Najib is alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, on July 8, 2014, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or jail not exceeding five years or both on conviction.

He was earlier charged in the Sessions Court but the case was transferred to the High Court on March 13, 2019 on an application by the prosecution.

Najib, 67, is also being tried on three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abuse of power, and three charges of money laundering involving SRC International funds of RM42 million.

The case is now at the oral submission stage at the end of the defence case before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali. - Bernama