Najib’s royal pardon petition never discussed by Cabinet

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s royal pardon petition has never been discussed by the Cabinet as is not the government’s stance, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“The (royal pardon) petition is Umno’s stance as a political party,” he said in reply to a question at a press conference here today.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, said anyone convicted of an offence could seek a royal pardon as is a normal process in the country.

“The process is fair to all. Anyone can seek a royal pardon, but whether it is granted or not, that is for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide.

“For us, we believe in the process and the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to make the best decision,” he said.

On Aug 23, 2022, the Federal Court upheld Najib’s conviction, and 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine after being found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million of the SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

On March 31, the court also dismissed his application for a review of its decision. Najib is currently serving his sentence at Kajang Prison. - Bernama