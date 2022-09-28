Najib’s second SRC case to be heard upon disposal of conviction review bid

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set Nov 29 for mention of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s another SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) case involving RM27 million in the sovereign wealth fund.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date after allowing the prosecution’s application to have another mention date for the case, pending Najib’s review application to reverse his conviction and sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC fund.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said the first case management of Najib’s review application has been set on Oct 21 at the Federal Court.

“I humbly require another mention date for the RM27 million SRC case pending the disposal of that review. We anticipate the review to be heard in November or December (this year) but if you’re inclined to it, I personally think it would not be done (by) then,” said Mohd Ashrof.

Counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who is representing Najib said that the defence team had sent a letter to the Federal Court to request an earlier case management date for the review because of urgency linked to fundamental issues in the case.

“I have no objection (for the court to set another mention date for RM27 million SRC case) because it has nexus to the first case (RM42 million SRC case), it is only logical. I presume by November the Apex Court should hear us (for the review),” said the lawyer.

Judge Mohamed Zaini said parties may write to the court should there be any extraordinary development on the review application.

Previously, the trial has been postponed pending the disposal of the RM42 million SRC appeal.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib pleaded not guilty to the three charges of money laundering whereby he is alleged to have received money totalling RM27 million, allegedly proceeds from unlawful activities, in three AmPrivate Banking accounts belonging to him.

Najib is alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, on July 8, 2014.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or jail not exceeding five years or both, if convicted. - Bernama