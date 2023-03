PETALING JAYA: The eldest son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Datuk Nizar Mohd Najib, has been elected as the new Pekan Umno division vice-chief during the party polls yesterday.

Earlier, Nizar’s brother Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib , emerged as the youngest Umno division chief in Langkawi, NST reports.

Nizar, reportedly walked away with a thumping victory after he garnered 769 votes against Asmayudin’s 89 votes.