Najib’s SRC case: Hundreds of pages of written submissions submitted

KUALA LUMPUR: Both the prosecution and defence in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial have submitted hundreds of pages of written submissions to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan said Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had prepared 643 pages of written submissions, while the prosecution submitted 306 pages.

“Both submissions were given to the court today. We also exchanged our submissions via email. May 19 was set for both parties to reply to the written submissions,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The oral submissions before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was fixed for three days from June 1 to 3.

On March 11, the defence closed its case after calling 19 witnesses during the defence trial that ran for 33 days since Dec 3 last year.

The prosecution had earlier called 57 witnesses to the stand.

On Nov 11 last year, Najib was ordered to enter his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds. - Bernama