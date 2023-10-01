Najib’s SRC review hearing to be presided on Jan 19

PUTRAJAYA: The Apex Court has fixed a day on Jan 19 to hear Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s review application of his conviction and 12 years jail sentence and fine for misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The court has previously set three days, namely on Jan 19, 20 and 26, for hearing of the former prime minister’s review application.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said they received an email from the Federal Court last Friday which stated that the other two days have been vacated as some of the judges presiding on the panel to hear Najib’s review were involved in another case which was fixed for continued hearing.

The 69-year-old former prime minister is currently serving a 12-year jail term in Kajang Prison after he lost his final appeal in the Federal Court to set aside his conviction, sentence and fine of RM210 million in the Federal Court on Aug 23 last year.

Najib, through Messrs Shafee & Co, filed his application on Sept 6 last year, seeking to review the Federal Court’s verdict in affirming his conviction, sentence and fine.

In his application, Najib also wants the court to review the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 16 last year which dismissed his bid to adduce further evidence relating to Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, the trial judge in his SRC International case.

On July 28, 2020, Justice Mohd Nazlan found him guilty of seven charges -- three criminal breach of trust charges, three money-laundering charges and one abuse of power charge.

Mohd Nazlan, who is now a Court of Appeal judge, had sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and fined him RM210 million in default five years imprisonment and his decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Dec 8, last year.

Najib wants his appeal to be reheard by a new Federal Court panel consisting of at least seven judges and that he be given a stay of execution of his jail sentence pending the hearing of his review application.

The prosecution, in responding to Najib’s affidavit, had filed an affidavit stating that Najib’s review application had no merit and was an abuse of the court process.

They also said that Najib was given a fair trial and there was no pre-judgment in his appeal at the Federal Court. - Bernama